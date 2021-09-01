Back to top

Wendy's (WEN) Unveils New Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger

The Wendy's Company (WEN - Free Report) recently announced the launch of the new Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger. This marks the company’s third addition to its "Made to Crave" line-up in 2021.

The new pub-fare style sandwich features first-of-its-kind cheddar bun that comes along with fresh beef topped with the signature Applewood smoked bacon, the custom bacon sauce, crispy onions, American cheese and a cheddar cheese spread.

With respect to the launch, John Li, vice president of Culinary Innovation at Wendy's, stated, "The result is an unexpected, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich with huge craft flavors that deliver on our promise of always being craveable and affordable."

Meanwhile, the company stated that the items can be availed using the Wendy's app for drive-thru and contactless pickup. Also, the items have been made available for ordering through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates (POSTM) and Uber Eats.

Focus on Menu Innovation

Launched in 2019, the Made to Crave lineup was developed with an intent to drive innovation and quality offerings without compromising on convenience. Notably, the lineup delivers on the latest culinary trends through bold flavor innovations with respect to the usage of proteins, fresh ingredients, one-of-a-kind toppings and buns.

During second-quarter 2021, the company made notable progress with its Made to Crave platform. Wendy’s launched the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, backed by solid results. It also launched Spicy Black Bean Burger on Jun 24, 2021. Going forward, the company stated additional products in its pipeline, with launch expected by August end.

So far this year, shares of shares of Wendy's have gained 5% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

