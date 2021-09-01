CrowdStrike Holdings ( CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 3 cents.
Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 11 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.2%. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 3 cents.
The company added $150.6 million to its net new annual recurring revenue (ARR), which amounted to $1.34 billion, up 70% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. Quote
Top-Line Details
CrowdStrike’s fiscal second-quarter revenues of $337.7 million surged 70% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $324 million. Subscription revenues jumped 71% year over year to $315.8 million.
The company added 1,660 net new subscription customers during the reported quarter. It had a total of 13,080 subscription customers as of Jul 31, 2021, reflecting year-over-year growth of 81%.
CrowdStrike’s subscription customers who adopted four or more cloud modules increased to 66%, and those with five or more cloud modules rose to 53%, and for those with six or more cloud modules, the metric jumped to 29% as of Jul 31, 2021.
Revenues from professional services climbed 48.5% year over year to $21.9 million.
Geographically, 72% of total revenues stemmed from the United States, 14% came in from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 10% from Asia Pacific and 4% from others.
Operating Details
CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP gross margin expanded more than 150 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 76%. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, up 90 bps from the previous year’s reported figure.
Total non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 66% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 71%.
Non-GAAP operating income was $35.3 million compared with $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 10%, up 600 bps year over year.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1.79 billion compared with $1.68 billion as of Apr 30, 2021. CrowdStrike has a long-term debt of $738.8 million.
During the fiscal second quarter, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $108.5 million and $73.6 million, respectively. In the first half of fiscal 2022, free cash flow accounts for 30% of revenues. The company generated operating cash flow of $256 million in the first-half of fiscal 2022.
Outlook
Buoyed by the stellar second-quarter performance, CrowdStrike anticipates revenues between $358 million and $365.3 million for third-quarter fiscal 2022. As far as the bottom line is concerned, the company expects to report earnings per share (EPS) between 8 cents and 10 cents.
Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $29.4-$34.7 million.
Management expects subscription revenue to be the primary growth driver in the third quarter.
For fiscal 2022, management raised its revenue guidance in the band of $1,391.2-$1,409.4 million from the previous range of $1,347-$1,365.7 million. The company now anticipates non-GAAP EPS of 43-49 cents instead of 35-41 cents.
