Has Dillards (DDS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Dillards (DDS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Dillards is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 65% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 202.08% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.30%. As we can see, Dillards is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 77.99% so far this year, so DDS is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on DDS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.