Is Hibbett (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Hibbett (HIBB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HIBB and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Hibbett is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIBB's full-year earnings has moved 32.94% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, HIBB has returned 107.21% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 3.30% on average. This means that Hibbett is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, HIBB is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.84% this year, meaning that HIBB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on HIBB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.