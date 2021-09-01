We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AC Immune's (ACIU) Stock Up Despite Mixed Data From AD Study
AC Immune’s (ACIU - Free Report) shares jumped 16.3%, following the company’s announcement of mixed results from phase II Lauriet study evaluating semorinemab — a monoclonal anti-tau antibody — as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”).
Ac Immune’s stock has rallied 57.3% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 1.2% increase.
The Lauriet Study (n=272) evaluated the safety and efficacy of semorinemab in comparison with placebo over a period of 49 weeks. Data from the study demonstrated that semorinemab achieved a statistically significant reduction in one out of two co-primary endpoints. While the study achieved one co-primary endpoint of reduction in cognitive decline by 43.6%, there was no effect on the other co-primary endpoint of reduction in functional decline. The study also did not achieve its secondary endpoints, which evaluated cognitive and functional measures.
The candidate has been developed in collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY - Free Report) . Genentech will continue to evaluate the antibody in the open label portion of the study. The company also anticipates presenting the data from the study at a presentation in November 2021.
Semorinemab targets the N-terminal portion of the tau protein. In AD, tau misfolds and forms tangles, which cause cell damage and ultimately neuronal death. The antibody is designed to bind to tau and slow its spread between neurons.
We also inform investors that the company also conducted another phase II Tauriel study, which evaluated semorinemab in prodromal-to-mild AD. This study, however, did not achieve its primary efficacy endpoint.
The AD space has been in focus of late, following FDA’s approval of Biogen's (BIIB - Free Report) Aduhelm, making it the first medicine to be approved to reduce the clinical decline associated with AD in June.
Prothena (PRTA - Free Report) is also developing its investigational anti-tau antibody, PRX005, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers, as a potential treatment for AD. A phase I study has also been initiated with PRX005.
Zacks Rank
AC Immune presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
