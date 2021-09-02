We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $143.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 4.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.
CROX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.80, up 91.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $612.07 million, up 69.2% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.78 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion, which would represent changes of +110.56% and +63.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CROX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, CROX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.66, which means CROX is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.