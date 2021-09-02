We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $301.83, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 5.14% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.
MSFT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 13.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.87 billion, up 18.09% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $190.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.03% and +13.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MSFT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MSFT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MSFT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.41.
Also, we should mention that MSFT has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MSFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MSFT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.