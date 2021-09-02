Back to top

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

QuantumScape Corporation (QS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.20, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.92% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.87% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QS as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


