Twilio (TWLO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $359.31, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.
TWLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TWLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 450%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $677.55 million, up 51.25% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of -221.74% and +51.17%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.