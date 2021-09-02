We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $417.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 1.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.02% in that time.
UNH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UNH is projected to report earnings of $4.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.37 billion, up 9.61% from the prior-year quarter.
UNH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.72 per share and revenue of $284.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.9% and +10.65%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UNH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. UNH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, UNH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.8, so we one might conclude that UNH is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UNH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.