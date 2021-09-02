We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Bancolombia (CIB)
Bancolombia S.A. (CIB - Free Report) is a financial services provider that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.
These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on CIB’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Bancolombia could be a solid choice for investors.
Current Quarter Estimates for CIB
In the past 30 days, one estimate has gone higher for Bancolombia while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 54 cents a share 30 days ago, to 72 cents today, a move of 33.3%.
Current Year Estimates for CIB
Meanwhile, Bancolombia’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with three estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from $2.16 per share 30 days ago to $3.31 per share today, an increase of 53.2%.
Bottom Line
The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 17% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.