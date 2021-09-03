Back to top

Eni (E) Announces Massive Offshore Oil Discovery in Ivory Coast

Eni SpA (E - Free Report) announced a massive oil discovery in block CI-101. The block is situated off the coast of Ivory Coast and is operated by Eni, with a 90% ownership stake. The remaining 10% is owned by Petroci Holding.

The integrated energy firm confirmed the discovery of light oil in the block. According to the preliminary estimates of the company, the discovery potential can be in the range of 1.5 to 2 billion barrels of oil and 1.8 to 2.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of associated gas.

The discovery well was drilled with the employment of the Saipem 10,000 drill ship at a water depth of 1,200 meters. A total of 3,445 meters depth was reached by the company in a span of 30 days.

In the Ivory Coast, Baleine-1x is the first exploration well that was drilled by the energy giant. The other four blocks in the Ivorian deep water where Eni has participating interests are CI-205, CI-501, CI-504 and CI-802. 

