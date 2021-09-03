Encompass Health (EHC) Opens Hospital, Boosts Florida Footprint

Encompass Health Corporation ( EHC Quick Quote EHC - Free Report) recently opened an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida named Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Pensacola. Plans of establishing this hospital were initiated in February 2020.
The latest move will aid Encompass Health in catering to the health issues of Pensacola residents more effectively via enhanced rehabilitative care. This, in turn, will result in improved health outcomes across Florida. The hospital seems to have been inaugurated at an opportune time considering high demand for comprehensive rehabilitation services across Pensacola and the neighboring area.
The hospital provides physical, occupational and speech therapies, which are likely to help in recovery of patients suffering from debilitating illnesses and injuries. In addition to 40 private patient rooms, the establishment comprises enhanced rehabilitation technologies and well-versed medical teams.
Time and again, Encompass Health has been making sincere efforts to bolster its presence in Florida either through opening hospitals or unveiling plans to construct one. The latest hospital takes the company’s inpatient rehabilitation hospital count to 14 in the state. The healthcare provider has eight other hospitals in the pipeline planned to open in 2022 and 2023 across Florida. Additionally, Encompass Health, in July 2021, unveiled plans to construct another inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the state that is anticipated to commence operations in 2024.
The healthcare provider’s focus is not only concentrated in Florida. It has been making sincere efforts to reach every corner of the United States including the underserved ones. With the latest move, the company now has a robust nationwide presence comprising 144 hospitals. Besides, its portfolio contains 249 home health hubs and 94 hospice centers across 42 states and Puerto Rico.
Services provided by Encompass Health are of utmost importance and the COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced the importance of comprehensive rehabilitation services. People infected with chronic illnesses not only require proper treatment and medication for recovery but also need comprehensive rehabilitation services to return to normal daily activities. Encompass Health offers both as it treats complex patients at hospitals and provides them with coordinated and advanced care at home.
The company’s Inpatient Rehabilitation segment continues to benefit from moves like the latest one. The segment provides affordable and high-quality rehabilitative care and usually contributes the most to the company’s top-line growth. The trend continued in the first half of 2021 as well, wherein the segment contributed 77.9% to the company’s net operating revenues.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of Encompass Health, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 20.1% in a year against the
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Shares of Encompass Health, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have gained 20.1% in a year against the industry's decline of 25.9%.
