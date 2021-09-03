In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Hess (HES) Completes Divestment of Denmark Interests to Ineos
Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) completed the previously-announced divestment of its subsidiary, Hess Denmark ApS, to Ineos E&P AS in a $150-million deal. The transaction has an effective date of Jan 1, 2021.
Through its affiliate, Hess has a 61.5% ownership interest in the South Arne Field, located in the Danish sector of the North Sea. Ineos acquired full control of the South Arne oil field, which complements its existing 36.8% interest in the field. Ineos also acquired a 4.8% interest in the Solsort field, which is already operated by the company.
Ineos currently operates the nearby Siri field area in Denmark. By assuming the full operatorship of South Arne, the company expects to achieve operational and cost synergies between the two fields. Notably, the increased operating position in Denmark enhances Ineos’ ability to lead the Greensand carbon storage project in the Siri area.
Hess’ Denmark business involved operating activities focused on oil production. Hence, the acquisition improves Ineos’ balance of oil and gas assets, and is expected to unlock growth prospects that can be developed in Denmark’s offshore oil and gas sector.
Meanwhile, Hess intends to use the net proceeds from the divestment to invest in world-class offshore resources in Guyana. The divestiture enables Hess to continue focusing on its portfolio, and strengthen its cash and liquidity position.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Hess’s stock has gained 1.7% compared with the industry’s 7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP - Free Report) , Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) , each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Summit’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 114.2% year over year.
Devon’s earnings for 2021 are expected to rise 38.9% year over year.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goodrich’s 2021 earnings has been raised by 68.2%.