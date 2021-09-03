We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Bunge (BG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bunge (BG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bunge is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 12.37% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, BG has gained about 15.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 11.38% on average. This shows that Bunge is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.73% this year, meaning that BG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on BG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.