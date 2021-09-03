We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Boyd Gaming is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 43.84% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BYD has returned about 42.38% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.70% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BYD belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.93% this year, meaning that BYD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BYD as it looks to continue its solid performance.