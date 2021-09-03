We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Kroger (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
The Kroger is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 8.56% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, KR has moved about 44.02% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.68%. This shows that The Kroger is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, KR is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #119 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.61% so far this year, so KR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on KR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.