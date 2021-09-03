We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Toyota Motor (TM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Toyota Motor is one of 110 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 21.57% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, TM has returned 14% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -6.90%. This means that Toyota Motor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TM belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.78% so far this year, so TM is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track TM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.