PS Business Parks (PSB) Boosts Portfolio With Port America Buyout
PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB - Free Report) announced the completion of the buyout of Port America in Dallas, TX for $123 million. The move comes in line with management’s “small bay industrial investment strategy”.
This 717,735-square-foot multi-tenant industrial park comprises of 15 buildings with an average customer size of 8,000 square feet. It is advantageously located next to DFW International Airport on fee simple land and is complementary to the company’s present industrial and flex portfolio in Dallas that aggregates 3 million square feet.
The property offers institutional-quality industrial space to small- and medium-sized users who are looking for a high-quality location, 26 foot clear heights, ample dock loading, as well as access to major freeways catering to DFW Airport and the Dallas Metroplex. All these factors are likely to have played key roles in luring tenants and the property enjoyed 96% occupancy at closing.
Therefore, partly funded by $72 million of 1,031 exchange proceeds reaped from the prior-announced dispositions of Park East and Monroe business parks in Northern Virginia and cash on hand, this buyout seems a strategic one for PS Business Parks that focuses on small- and medium-sized tenants.
The Port America acquisition is anticipated to help the company emerge stronger amid improving industrial market fundamentals in the United States, while the sale of non-strategic properties will likely result in a better portfolio mix in the days ahead. In fact, capital-recycling efforts, decent balance-sheet strength and sufficient liquidity position will help the company firmly withstand any cash-flow woes and seize growth opportunities in the upcoming period. However, rising supply in several markets is likely to intensify competition.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
