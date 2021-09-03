We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AutoNation (AN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AutoNation (AN - Free Report) closed at $107.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 6.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.
AN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AN is projected to report earnings of $4.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 68.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.
AN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.84 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +108.43% and +25.44%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AN currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AN has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.03, which means AN is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.