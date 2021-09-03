We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Century Communities (CCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) closed at $71.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the single-family homebuilder had gained 4.85% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
CCS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CCS to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 132.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 36.66% from the year-ago period.
CCS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.65 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +119.45% and +35.86%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CCS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CCS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note CCS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.