Etsy (ETSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $213.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 7.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
ETSY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ETSY to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.74 million, up 14.68% from the year-ago period.
ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.97 per share and revenue of $2.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.41% and +31.39%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% higher. ETSY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ETSY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 72.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.51.
Also, we should mention that ETSY has a PEG ratio of 3.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.