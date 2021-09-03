We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.01, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.
F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +292.68% and +10.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.86% higher. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.45.
Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
