Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $104.83, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained 8.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MS is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.46 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $57.44 billion, which would represent changes of +13.37% and +19.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. MS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MS has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11, so we one might conclude that MS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MS has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.