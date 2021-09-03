If You Invested $1000 in Jacobs Engineering a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Jacobs Engineering (
J Quick Quote J - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to J for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Jacobs Engineering's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Jacobs Engineering's main business drivers.
Dallas, TX-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is one of the leading providers of professional, technical and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call, the company reported that the stock will trade in NYSE under the ticker symbol "J" instead of JEC, effective Dec 10, 2019.
Jacobs’ line of businesses are as follows:
Critical Mission Solutions or CMS (representing 36.6% of fiscal 2020 total revenues) serves global automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and nuclear clients, as well as the intelligence community of the United States. In fiscal 2020, 79% of CMS’s revenues were earned from serving the DoD, Intelligence Community and civil governmental entities. Notably, in fiscal 2020, 8% of CMS’s revenues were generated from various U.S. commercial sectors, including the telecommunications market, which anticipates a large cellular infrastructure build-out from 4G to 5G technology.
People & Places Solutions or P&PS (63.4%) serves clients of broad sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors.
On Mar 2, Jacobs acquired a 65% interest in PA Consulting — a U.K.-based leading innovation and transformation consulting firm — for $1.7 billion. The remaining 35% interest is held by PA Consulting employees. PA Consulting will be treated as a consolidated subsidiary and a separate operating segment under U.S. GAAP accounting rules.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Jacobs Engineering a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2011 would be worth $3,890.67, or a 289.07% gain, as of September 3, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 286.46% and the price of gold increased -4.85% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for J.
Jacobs reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as grew 30.2% and 9.7% year over year, respectively, driven by solid project execution. In fact, both the metrics surpassed the consensus mark for the sixth consecutive quarter. Jacobs has been benefiting from increased focus on backlog, acquisitions and efforts to focus on high-value business. The company has shifted its focus to digital and leadership in strategic end markets that include space exploration, life sciences, cyber as well as water solutions. It lifted its fiscal 2021 guidance, given strong business momentum. Increased focus on fixing the country’s infrastructure will be a boon for Jacobs. However, increase in medical costs, IT investments and other expenses are headwinds.
The stock has jumped 5.86% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
If You Invested $1000 in Jacobs Engineering a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Jacobs Engineering (J - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to J for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Jacobs Engineering's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Jacobs Engineering's main business drivers.
Dallas, TX-based Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is one of the leading providers of professional, technical and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call, the company reported that the stock will trade in NYSE under the ticker symbol "J" instead of JEC, effective Dec 10, 2019.
Jacobs’ line of businesses are as follows:
Critical Mission Solutions or CMS (representing 36.6% of fiscal 2020 total revenues) serves global automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and nuclear clients, as well as the intelligence community of the United States. In fiscal 2020, 79% of CMS’s revenues were earned from serving the DoD, Intelligence Community and civil governmental entities. Notably, in fiscal 2020, 8% of CMS’s revenues were generated from various U.S. commercial sectors, including the telecommunications market, which anticipates a large cellular infrastructure build-out from 4G to 5G technology.
People & Places Solutions or P&PS (63.4%) serves clients of broad sectors like water, transportation, building and semiconductors.
On Mar 2, Jacobs acquired a 65% interest in PA Consulting — a U.K.-based leading innovation and transformation consulting firm — for $1.7 billion. The remaining 35% interest is held by PA Consulting employees. PA Consulting will be treated as a consolidated subsidiary and a separate operating segment under U.S. GAAP accounting rules.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Jacobs Engineering a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2011 would be worth $3,890.67, or a 289.07% gain, as of September 3, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 286.46% and the price of gold increased -4.85% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for J.
Jacobs reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as grew 30.2% and 9.7% year over year, respectively, driven by solid project execution. In fact, both the metrics surpassed the consensus mark for the sixth consecutive quarter. Jacobs has been benefiting from increased focus on backlog, acquisitions and efforts to focus on high-value business. The company has shifted its focus to digital and leadership in strategic end markets that include space exploration, life sciences, cyber as well as water solutions. It lifted its fiscal 2021 guidance, given strong business momentum. Increased focus on fixing the country’s infrastructure will be a boon for Jacobs. However, increase in medical costs, IT investments and other expenses are headwinds.The stock has jumped 5.86% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.