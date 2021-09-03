In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>
RPC, Inc. (RES) - free report >>
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>
RPC, Inc. (RES) - free report >>
PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why it is Worth Investing in RPC (RES) Stock Right Now
RPC, Inc. (RES - Free Report) has witnessed upward estimate revisions for 2021 bottom line in the past 30 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to see bottom-line growth of 88.9% this year.
RPC, Inc. Price
RPC, Inc. price | RPC, Inc. Quote
What’s Favoring the Stock?
With West Texas Intermediate crude price approaching the $70-per-barrel mark, oil price has recovered considerably from the pandemic-hit April last year, when the commodity was in the negative territory.
Increasing oil price is encouraging explorers are producers to gradually return to shale plays. This is evident from Baker Hughes Company’s (BKR) weekly release that reported that from 275 oil rigs in the U.S. resources for the week ended Jan 8, 2021, the tally has increased massively to 410 for the week ended Aug 27, 2021.
Thus, higher upstream activities are beneficial for RPC since the company is engaged in providing specialized oilfield services and equipment, primarily to explorers and producers. The company expects its customers to respond to the favorable commodity pricing scenario and thereby will plan for increased drilling and completion activities in the second half of this year. This will get translated into higher demand for the company’s oilfield service and will secure incremental cashflows.
The company said that an additional horizontal pressure pumping fleet has been recently activated since the oilfield service player projects a surge in activities in this service line through the second half of 2021.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other promising players in the energy space include Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL - Free Report) , Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) and PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE - Free Report) . While Whiting Petroleum and Continental Resources sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), PDC Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 in the past 30 days.
Continental is expected to witness earnings growth of 256% in 2021.
PDC Energy is likely to see earnings growth of 111.8% in 2021.