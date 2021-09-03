We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) provides specialty contracting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a mineral resources company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC - Free Report) provides various banking products and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.