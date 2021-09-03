Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) provides specialty contracting services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM - Free Report) engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG - Free Report) is a mineral resources company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC - Free Report) provides various banking products and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


