Pfizer (PFE) Begins Study on RSV Vaccine in Older Adults
Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) announced that it has initiated the phase III RENOIR study that will evaluate its respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”) bivalent prefusion F subunit investigational vaccine candidate — RSVpreF — in older adults aged 60 years and above.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled RENOIR study will evaluate the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of a single dose of RSVpreF for treating RSV in adults. Currently, there is no vaccine approved for treating RSV.
The company plans to enroll around 30,000 participants in the above-mentioned study. The primary goal of the study is to assess the safety and efficacy of RSVpreF for the prevention of moderate to severe lower respiratory tract illness during the first RSV season. Pfizer is also developing its maternal RSV vaccine candidate in late-stage studies.
Shares of Pfizer have rallied 27.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s rise of 15.1%.
RSV is a common and pervasive cause of acute respiratory illness, which usually starts in the fall months. The highly contagious virus affects the lungs and airways.
Some other companies are also developing their respective vaccines for treating RSV.
British pharma giant Glaxo (GSK - Free Report) is evaluating its maternal RSV vaccine candidate in the phase III GRACE study. The study will evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of the unadjuvanted candidate in pregnant women.
Glaxo is also developing RSV vaccines for pediatric patients as well as for older adults, using different novel technologies.
Small biotech firm Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) is also developing ResVax, its RSV vaccine candidate, in a phase III study for protecting infants by immunizing their mothers against the disease. ResVax is also being investigated in phase II and phase I studies for addressing older adults and the pediatric patient population, respectively, for the given indication.
