Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Unveils Hiring Plan for Holiday Season
With the holiday season approaching, retailers need to channelize their strength and make strategic investments to provide consumers fast, convenient and safe shopping experience. Keeping all these aspects in mind, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI - Free Report) recently unveiled its hiring plan for the holidays.
The closeout retailer plans to recruit more than 3,000 associates through its nationwide hiring event to be held on Sep 8. The company is hiring for full-time, part-time, seasonal, and leadership positions across its 400 plus retail locations, and three distribution centers in York, PA; Commerce, GA; and Lancaster, TX.
John Swygert, president and CEO said, “Since the beginning of this year, we’ve created hundreds of new jobs as we’ve expanded our footprint to 28 states. Our September hiring event will offer even more opportunities to those who want to join a company where they can grow their career as we continue to build the future of Ollie’s."
Presently, more than 10,000 associates are working for Ollie's Bargain, and are benefiting from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the organization. Full-time team members are entitled to affordable healthcare, vision and dental plans, paid company holidays and 401K with employee match.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Last week, Ollie's Bargain reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company disappointed investors with its performance as both the top and the bottom lines not only declined year over year but also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have fallen 13.2% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 0.7%.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Retailers on a Hiring Spree
Apart from Ollie's Bargain, the retail behemoth Walmart (WMT - Free Report) announced plans to appoint 20,000 new workers at more than 250 distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. These job roles will be permanent, including order fillers, lift drivers, freight handlers, technicians and management positions. The positions will be offered in part-time and full-time options.
Walmart is focused on strengthening its supply chain, which plays a vital role in catering to customers. It has been taking several e-commerce initiatives, including buyouts, alliances, and improved delivery and payment systems to stay firm amid the rising competition from Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . Well, the e-commerce giant also plans to hire roughly 55,000 people worldwide. This includes about 40,000 job roles in the United States.
Meanwhile, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) is looking to deploy more staff to fill positions in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and Store Support Center. As part of DG Private Fleet recruiting, Dollar General is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to drivers with an active Commercial Driver’s License. Since mid-July, the discount retailer has employed more than 50,000 associates.