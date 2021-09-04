We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $453.75, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the generator maker had gained 12.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
GNRC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GNRC to post earnings of $2.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $962.31 million, up 37.21% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.11 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, which would represent changes of +56.26% and +49.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GNRC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. GNRC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GNRC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.37.
Meanwhile, GNRC's PEG ratio is currently 6.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Power Generation stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 6.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Power Generation industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.