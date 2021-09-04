We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MasterCard (MA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, MasterCard (MA - Free Report) closed at $340.23, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit and credit card payments had lost 8.24% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MA to post earnings of $2.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.95 billion, up 28.91% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.08 per share and revenue of $18.77 billion, which would represent changes of +25.66% and +22.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.55, so we one might conclude that MA is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, MA's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
