AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AT&T (T - Free Report) closed at $27.56, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 1.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from T as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.38 billion, down 2.28% from the year-ago period.
T's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $171.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.4% and -0.17%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. T is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that T has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.29, which means T is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that T has a PEG ratio of 2.16 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. T's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.