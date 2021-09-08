Zacks.com featured highlights include: Textron, Saia and LKQ Corp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 7, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Textron Inc. (
TXT Quick Quote TXT - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. ( SAIA Quick Quote SAIA - Free Report) and LKQ Corporation ( LKQ Quick Quote LKQ - Free Report) . Buy These 3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Away
With overall market sentiments being fairly bullish, you may be thinking that choosing stocks would be the easiest thing on earth. However, with almost every stock witnessing an optimistic stance, you might end up picking the wrong ones.
So, it will be wise to seek help from experts. One way to cut this task out is to follow broker recommendations.
Brokers have far more insight into stocks and overall sectors. They analyze a company's publicly available documents, attend conference calls and are in direct communication with top management. Also, they talk to customers to understand what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by a company.
There's an all-inclusive research behind the rating of a broker on a company's stock. Closely following what the majority of brokers are saying about a stock can help you gauge its potential. Therefore, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it.
Nonetheless, it's not the right thing to depend solely on brokers' upgrades to build your portfolio. You must also take into consideration other factors to ensure stable returns.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1791050/buy-these-3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-right-away Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year.
See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email:
pr@zacks.com
Visit:
www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer.
www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit
https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Shutterstock
Zacks.com featured highlights include: Textron, Saia and LKQ Corp
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 7, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) .
Buy These 3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings Right Away
With overall market sentiments being fairly bullish, you may be thinking that choosing stocks would be the easiest thing on earth. However, with almost every stock witnessing an optimistic stance, you might end up picking the wrong ones.
So, it will be wise to seek help from experts. One way to cut this task out is to follow broker recommendations.
Brokers have far more insight into stocks and overall sectors. They analyze a company's publicly available documents, attend conference calls and are in direct communication with top management. Also, they talk to customers to understand what they like or dislike about the products and services offered by a company.
There's an all-inclusive research behind the rating of a broker on a company's stock. Closely following what the majority of brokers are saying about a stock can help you gauge its potential. Therefore, when a broker upgrades a stock, you can easily rely on it.
Nonetheless, it's not the right thing to depend solely on brokers' upgrades to build your portfolio. You must also take into consideration other factors to ensure stable returns.
For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1791050/buy-these-3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-right-away
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
About Screen of the Week
Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.
Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News
Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.
Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch
Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Contact: Jim Giaquinto
Company: Zacks.com
Phone: 312-265-9268
Email: pr@zacks.com
Visit: www.Zacks.com
Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.