New Strong Sell Stocks for September 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) is a commercial pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) provides dredging services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO - Free Report) is a financial technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) provides supply chain solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUGY - Free Report) engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

