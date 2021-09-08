We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) to Power NorthC's Data Centers in the Netherlands
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) and its partner Infradata have announced an optical data center solution for NorthC Datacenters, the largest regional data center provider in the Netherlands.
Infradata is a leading provider of managed services for cloud networking and security. The firm customizes its solutions to meet the business needs of telecom companies and cloud service providers. It boasts the highest customer satisfaction in the Dutch market, driven by the quality of its services.
With 10 data centers, NorthC serves large enterprises and public sector organizations as well as cloud and IT providers. It has a strong presence in several regions of the Netherlands, with high-quality services and tailored offerings for connectivity and hybrid cloud solutions.
The latest solution creates a single virtual data center that connects 10 NorthC data centers. The Region Connect Ring enables NorthC to offer its customers fast and reliable data center interconnection and cloud connectivity.
Nokia’s optical solution combines high-performance 7750 Service Routers with 1830 Photonic Service Switches and network automation.
Nokia’s shares have gained 56.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 18%.
Nokia’s optical data center interconnection and automation capabilities, along with Infradata’s support services, will enable NorthC to deliver the cloud connectivity for its customers’ digital business transformation.
Nokia’s Network Services Platform, a software-defined network automation solution, is already deployed. NorthC can reduce service delivery times so that its customers can scale per their connectivity needs.
Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is expected to help it grow profitably in 2022 and beyond.
