Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) operates as a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ - Free Report) develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE - Free Report) is a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH - Free Report) provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

consumer-discretionary medical tech-stocks