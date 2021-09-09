In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) - free report >>
Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) - free report >>
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Sep 14. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 20%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Its fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from increasing adoption of the fuel cell technology and proper execution of projects. During the quarter, a 1.4 MW SureSource 1500™ biofuels fuel cell project in California started commercial operations.
The company is likely to have benefited from lower capital servicing costs in the fiscal third quarter, as FuelCell Energy reduced outstanding long-term debt during first-half fiscal 2021.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $21.19 million and a loss of 5 cents per share, respectively. The top- and bottom-line estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 13.1% and 28.6%, respectively.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. It does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are a few stocks from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:
BP Plc. (BP - Free Report) , Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present — have an Earnings ESP of +9.04%, +3.74% and +1.31%, respectively.