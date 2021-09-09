We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Goldman Sachs Ink Solar O&M Deals
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) recently inked long-term Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contracts with California’s Slate and Mustang solar projects, both developed by its subsidiary Recurrent Energy. These agreements will strengthen Canadian Solar’s position as a leading solar and energy storage O&M provider.
In particular, with these contracts, Canadian Solar will be able to proceed a step ahead in achieving its target to reach 11 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of operational solar projects by 2025.
Details of the Deal
Owned by Goldman Sachs Asset Management Renewable Power, a unit of Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) , both the aforementioned projects are solar plants equipped with a battery storage system. Per the terms of the agreements, Canadian Solar will conduct various O&M operations across both projects, like plant monitoring, performance management as well as corrective maintenance.
The company will also aid in increasing site availability, minimizing downtime, and maximizing the value of the projects.
Canadian Solar’s Position in the Solar O&M Market
Realizing the dire need for decarbonization, the entire world is rapidly going through a transition process toward a greener environment, wherein solar power plays the role of a key catalyst. The aggressive growth of the solar market has boosted the prospects of the solar O&M market since speedy repowering and proper maintenance of the solar power plants remain the need of the hour.
Wood Mackenzie projects the global non-residential solar PV O&M market to reach an annual total of $9.4 billion by 2025.
Interestingly, Canadian Solar has been providing O&M services for solar power plants in commercial operation since 2012. Currently, the company enjoys a global O&M portfolio of nearly 4 GWp of solar and 860 MWh of storage projects under contract across nine countries, of which 2.3 GWp of solar projects are currently in operation.
Considering the aforementioned solar O&M market prospects, Canadian Solar seems well poised to grow, with the latest agreements paving the way for its further expansion in the space.
Peer Prospects
Apart from Canadian Solar, other industry players engaged in O&M services are also expected to reap the benefits of the growing solar O&M market.
For instance, SunPower (SPWR - Free Report) provides O&M services to its residential customers and some selected large utility-scale power plant projects in North America.
Another solar player, Azure Power (AZRE - Free Report) offers O&M services without involving multiple third-party services. It currently has a solar assets base of over 7 GWs including 2 GWs of operational capacity.
Price Movement
Shares of Canadian Solar have surged 20.7% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s 20.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.