Has The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Goldman Sachs Group (GS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
The Goldman Sachs Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS's full-year earnings has moved 19.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that GS has returned about 55.60% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 21.21% on average. This means that The Goldman Sachs Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, GS is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.24% so far this year, so GS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
GS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.