Is lululemon athletica (LULU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
lululemon athletica is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 261 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 1.94% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LULU has moved about 11.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.78% on a year-to-date basis. This means that lululemon athletica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, LULU is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.39% so far this year, meaning that LULU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LULU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.