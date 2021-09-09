Smartsheet ( SMAR Quick Quote SMAR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents, as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents. Revenues surged 44% year over year to $131.7 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%. Subscription revenues (92% of total revenues) increased 45% year over year to $121.1 million. Professional services (8% of total revenues) revenues rose 39.8% year over year to $10.6 million. Calculated billings in the reported quarter jumped 47% year over year to $142.9 million. Quarterly, semi-annual and multi-year billings represented about 3% of total billings reported in the quarter. User Base Increased Y/Y
Smartsheet (SMAR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP loss of 5 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents, as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents.
Revenues surged 44% year over year to $131.7 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.
Subscription revenues (92% of total revenues) increased 45% year over year to $121.1 million. Professional services (8% of total revenues) revenues rose 39.8% year over year to $10.6 million.
Calculated billings in the reported quarter jumped 47% year over year to $142.9 million. Quarterly, semi-annual and multi-year billings represented about 3% of total billings reported in the quarter.
User Base Increased Y/Y
Smartsheet ended the reported quarter with more than 9 million users and annual recurring revenues (ARR) growing 10% sequentially to over $0.5 billion.
Smartsheet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
143 companies increased their ARR by more than $50,000. Of these, 49 companies increased ARR by more than $100,000.Smartsheet now has 22 customers with ARR more than $1 million compared to 15 in the last quarter.
In the quarter under review, the number of customers with annualized contract value ("ACV") of $5,000 or higher increased 34% year over year to 13,420.
The number of customers with ACV of $50,000 or higher surged 64% year over year to 1,856. The number of customers with ACV of $100,000 or higher soared 73% year over year to 748.
Smartsheet’s net dollar retention rate was 128% in the reported quarter. The company’s average ACV per domain-based customer increased 42% year over year to $5,915.
Smartsheet is benefiting from its expanding footprint into different industries with largest industry now accounting for only 12% of its ARR. Smartsheet’s expanding technology customer base that includes the likes of Zoom (ZM - Free Report) , Hitachi, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) and PayPal (PYPL - Free Report) has been a key catalyst.
Operating Details
Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis stayed at 82% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription gross margin was 87%, unchanged year over year. Professional services margin was 23%, which contracted 100 bps year over year.
Total operating expenses surged 49.4% year over year to $147.8 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.2 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $7.4 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 31, 2021, Smartsheet’s cash & cash equivalents were $442.8 million.
Net free cash flow was $3.5 million compared with net free cash outflow of $4.4 million in the previous quarter.
Guidance
For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Smartsheet expects revenues between $138 million and $139 million. This indicates growth of 39-40% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects calculated billings between $149 million and $150 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33-34%.
Non-GAAP operating loss is expected between $12 million and $15 million while non-GAAP net loss is anticipated to be 10-12 cents per share.
For fiscal 2022, Smartsheet anticipates revenues between $530 million and $533 million, which indicates growth of 37-38% from the prior fiscal year.
Calculated billings for the current fiscal year are expected between $619 million and $622 million.
The company now expects a non-GAAP operating loss of $45-$55 million.
Non-GAAP net loss is anticipated between 36 cents and 44 cents per share.