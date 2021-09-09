We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $211.38, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane builder had lost 9.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BA is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.4 billion, up 37.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $76.95 billion, which would represent changes of +99.1% and +32.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 45.26% higher. BA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.