Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $40.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BAC is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.7 billion, up 6.73% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $87.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +78.61% and +2.72%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. BAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.87, so we one might conclude that BAC is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.