Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $13.03, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.3% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from F as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.65 billion, down 5.93% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $127.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +292.68% and +10.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. F is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, F currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.41.
Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.