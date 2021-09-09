We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $405 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, GS is projected to report earnings of $9.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.37 billion, down 3.84% from the year-ago period.
GS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $52.72 per share and revenue of $54.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +113.1% and +22.21%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note GS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.82.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.