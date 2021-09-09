We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nike (NKE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nike (NKE - Free Report) closed at $160.71, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 5.59% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
NKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 23, 2021. On that day, NKE is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.56 billion, up 18.54% from the prior-year quarter.
NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $50.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.79% and +12.36%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NKE currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, NKE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.73.
Investors should also note that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Shoes and Retail Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.