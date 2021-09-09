We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed at $46.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 2.99% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PFE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 48.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.61 billion, up 78.1% from the year-ago period.
PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $79.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +82.88% and +67.41%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. PFE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.5, which means PFE is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that PFE has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PFE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.