Verizon Communications (VZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.91, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 1.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 20, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VZ to post earnings of $1.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.59 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.31 per share and revenue of $134.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.37% and +5.2%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. VZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, VZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.68.
We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.