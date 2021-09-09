We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $54.05, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 6.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 911.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.77 billion, up 55.35% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.55 per share and revenue of $270.9 billion, which would represent changes of +1478.79% and +49.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.74, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.