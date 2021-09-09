We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $111.22, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 6.33% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from THO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.85, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.33 billion, up 43.15% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, THO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.12, which means THO is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.